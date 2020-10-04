Alabama’s Gas Tax Just Increased. And There Are More Increases To Come.

October 4, 2020

Alabama drivers are now paying more taxes at the pump.

The state’s gas tax increased on last week, the second phase of a 10 cent overall increase. That brings Alabama’s total gas tax to 26 per gallon.

The first phase of the 10 cent gas tax increase went into effect on September 1, 2019; it was the first state increase since 1992.

There will be another 2 cent increase on October 1, 2021, and there’s another two penny increase coming on October 1, 2013. After that, there will be an annual adjustment on July 1 based upon the National Highway Construction Cost Index.

