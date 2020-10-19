Additional COVID-19 Death Reported In Escambia County, Alabama

Escambia County, Alabama, recorded an additional COVID-19 death last week.

The number of deaths is now at 28, and there have been 1,702 cases reported. In the last 14 days, Escambia County has seen 62 new cases from 437 tests, a positivity rate of 14.2%.

According to the Escambia County Healthcare Authority, 589 of the positive tests were conducted at Atmore Community Hospital and 242 were performed at DW McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton.

NorthEscambia.com photo.