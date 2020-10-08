Century Man Accused Of Attempting To Rob Woman Before Fleeing On A Girl’s Bicycle

October 8, 2020

A Century man is accused of attempted to rob a woman before fleeing on a girl’s bicycle.

Alfreco Lett, 48, was charged with felony attempted robbery. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday with bond set at $30,000.

Lett allegedly approached a woman outside of her residence on Archie Road and demanded money. As she tried to retreat inside her home, Lett jumped on her porch, began yelling and cursing while standing close enough to her face to spit on her, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said when she told Lett that she did not have any money, Lett hit HER in the mouth, causing her lip to bleed.

Lett then jumped on a girl’s bicycle and rode away toward Salter’s Lake Road, an arrest report states.

The victim told deputies that she knows lett, and he currently lives in a tent on on Pond Street in Century.

Witnesses corroborate the victim’s statements.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 