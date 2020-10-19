AAA: Gas Prices Expected To Decline This Week

Florida gas prices decline an average of seven cents last week.

Earlier this month, gas prices averaged around $2.20 per gallon. Now, Florida drivers are paying an average price of $2.13. The state average is nearly 4 cents less than a week ago, and 36 cents less than this time last year.

In Escambia County, the price per gallon Sunday night hovered around $2.12 on average. In Cantonment, a low of $2.03 could be found at a couple of stations, while the lowest price to be found in Pensacola as $1.91.

“Pump prices should tick even lower this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Many Florida drivers began to see lower prices over the weekend. Considering the current level of wholesale prices, it’s likely the state average will sink to around $2.05 per gallon in the near future.”