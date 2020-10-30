45,000 Pounds Of Food To Be Given Away Saturday In Walnut Hill, Century

October 30, 2020

Food giveaways will be held Saturday in both Walnut Hill and Century.

A 30,000 pound  Farm Share food distribution will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in Walnut Hill at Bradberry Park on Highway 99A, just behind Ernest Ward Middle School. This will be a drive-thru event and participants should stay in their car.  The event is hosted by Justified Incarcerated Ministries and Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry.

A 15,000 pound food giveaway will be held Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Century Business Center, 130 Pond Street. Attendees should stay in their vehicle.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

