Escambia County Issues State Of Emergency, Preparing For Hurricane Delta

Escambia County has declared a local state of emergency due to the threat of Hurricane Delta.

During a morning news conference, Escambia Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore said the county is preparing as if Hurricane Delta is headed directly for the county, just in case.

“We are taking this as if we are going to get impacted, that were are going to have a landfall here in Escambia County,” Gilmore said. “We want to scale up as much as we can to be prepared ahead of the storm, and we’ll scale back as needed.”

“Take this time right now to prepare,” he said speaking to the Escambia County citizens. “It’s always best for you to scale up as well, and then we can scale back as needed if we don’t get impacted.”

The Escambia County Emergency Operations Center was already activated at a level 2 due to Hurricane Sally recovery and will continue to be activated due to Hurricane Delta.

Escambia County is urging residents are encouraged to prepare their disaster kits now, which should include seven days of food and water supplies for after the storm arrives. Residents are also encouraged to fuel all vehicles and generators, and prepare all medications needed by family and pets. Individuals should also consider having at least two emergency supply kits, one full kit at home and smaller portable kits in their workplace, vehicle or other places they spend time.

There are currently no evacuations orders issued for Escambia County residents. However, conditions can change rapidly. It is vital that residents monitor local media, including NorthEscambia.com, for the most up-to-date forecasts several times a day and follow any safety directives from Escambia County Emergency Management officials.

Residents should also know their evacuation zone in advance of any possible orders to leave, and know their evacuation plan and route.