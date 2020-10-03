Gulf Power Expects To Complete Restorations By Midnight; EREC Has Restored Two-Thirds Of Outages

Gulf Power expects to restore most Hurricane Zeta outages today, and Escambia River Electric Cooperative has restored about two-thirds of their outages.

ESCAMBIA RIVER ELECTRIC

Escambia River Electric was hit particularly hard by Hurricane Zeta with over half of their customers in northern Escambia and Santa Rosa counties left without power. Of the 6,126 that lost power, EREC had restored about two-thirds. There were 1,715 still without power as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We are following the proper steps in power restoration to bring the largest number of members back online in the shortest amount of time. All substations are now energized, and crews are working on main distribution lines and, in some areas, individual tap lines,” EREC Vice President Sabrina Owens said. “Work on our power system will not stop until every member’s electricity has been restored.”

GULF POWER

About 17,000 Gulf Power customers were in the dark after Hurricane Zeta in Escambia County. By late afternoon, service had been restored to all but 457.

“We estimate that power will be essentially restored to all customers by midnight,” Gulf Power said in a statement.

Pictured: Post Hurricane Zeta power restoration efforts by Gulf Power (above) and Escambia River Electric Cooperative (below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.