Gulf Power Expects To Complete Restorations By Midnight; EREC Has Restored Two-Thirds Of Outages

October 29, 2020

Gulf Power expects to restore most Hurricane Zeta outages today, and Escambia River Electric Cooperative has restored about two-thirds of their outages.

ESCAMBIA RIVER ELECTRIC

Escambia River Electric was hit particularly hard by Hurricane Zeta with over half of their customers in northern Escambia and Santa Rosa counties left without power. Of the 6,126 that lost power, EREC had restored about two-thirds. There were 1,715 still without power as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We are following the proper steps in power restoration to bring the largest number of members back online in the shortest amount of time. All substations are now energized, and crews are working on main distribution lines and, in some areas, individual tap lines,” EREC Vice President Sabrina Owens said. “Work on our power system will not stop until every member’s electricity has been restored.”

GULF POWER

About 17,000 Gulf Power customers were in the dark after Hurricane Zeta in Escambia County. By late afternoon, service had been restored to all but 457.

“We estimate that power will be essentially restored to all customers by midnight,” Gulf Power said in a statement.

Pictured: Post Hurricane Zeta power restoration efforts by Gulf Power (above) and Escambia River Electric Cooperative (below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

8 Responses to “Gulf Power Expects To Complete Restorations By Midnight; EREC Has Restored Two-Thirds Of Outages”

  1. bill l on October 29th, 2020 7:20 pm

    Hoping for power on pinebarren south of Bogia. No power lines down and everyone around us have power except that one mile strip south of Bogia

  2. Victoria Anthony on October 29th, 2020 6:27 pm

    Does anyone know if Bratt Elementary has power? And Wiggins Lake road?

  3. sam on October 29th, 2020 6:01 pm

    power restored a lot quicker this time. makes me think the good work done a few weeks ago held up to this storm. this one was bad.

  4. William Reynolds on October 29th, 2020 3:19 pm

    “Can you tell us why the power is out in Bratt, what road is the damaged lines on”

    No idea. Sorry. Not all of Bratt is out…some in Bratt never lost power, some were restored shortly after sunrise.

  5. Hwy 4 Resident on October 29th, 2020 2:10 pm

    Century resident, had our power restored around 9am. Thank God we didn’t have to wait 2 weeks again.

  6. Julie on October 29th, 2020 2:09 pm

    Yes. God bless all our frontline workers. All governments, agencies first to respond to our essential needs. Thank you, thank you. Lord keep them safe and give them strength, endurance in your precious name. Amen

  7. Bratt Resident on October 29th, 2020 12:18 pm

    William…Can you tell us why the power is out in Bratt, what road is the damaged lines on

  8. Pat on October 29th, 2020 9:52 am

    God bless our Gulf Power crews.





