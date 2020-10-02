One Fatality In Crash At Highway 29 And Neal Road

October 19, 2020

One person lost their life in a two vehicle crash at  Highway 29 at Neal Road in Cantonment Monday afternoon.

The adult female was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash happened about 4:10 p.m., and traffic delays are expected to continue in the area for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No additional information has been released. We’ll update this story with the latest.

Editor’s note: NorthEscambia.com is withholding photos of the second vehicle until the victim’s next of kin are notified.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

3 Responses to “One Fatality In Crash At Highway 29 And Neal Road”

  1. Adrian Enfinger on October 19th, 2020 7:09 pm

    Don’t know if it’s the case this time but I have witnessed many many drivers not stop at all at Neal rd and 29

  2. Robert on October 19th, 2020 6:05 pm

    Prayers to the family of the person called home.

  3. Brande Ann on October 19th, 2020 5:41 pm

    I pray everyone will be okay





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 