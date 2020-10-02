One Fatality In Crash At Highway 29 And Neal Road

One person lost their life in a two vehicle crash at Highway 29 at Neal Road in Cantonment Monday afternoon.

The adult female was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash happened about 4:10 p.m., and traffic delays are expected to continue in the area for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No additional information has been released. We’ll update this story with the latest.

Editor’s note: NorthEscambia.com is withholding photos of the second vehicle until the victim’s next of kin are notified.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.