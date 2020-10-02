Captured: Escaped Work Release Inmate Was Just Convicted Of Voyeurism. He Is Also Awaiting Trial On 20 Child Porn Counts.
October 9, 2020
UPDATE: Jeremy Daniel Pecotte has been captured.
Authorities are searching for an escaped Escambia County work release inmate that was just convicted of voyeurism and is awaiting trial on 20 child pornography counts.
Jeremy Daniel Pecotte, 28, was last seen on Bauer Road about 10:30 a.m. Friday. He was on a work release detail with an Escambia County road crew. He was wearing blue inmate scrubs with white lettering “ECRP” and black boots.
Just this month, he was convicted of voyeurism for using a small camera on selfie stick to film women in the women’s bathroom at Lowe’s on Airport Boulevard in April.
In June, he was arrested on 20 counts of possession of child pornography for allegedly possessing 20 images depicting minor children engaged in sexual conduct. According to an arrest report, 1,189 photos uploaded to Google Drive and Google Photos by Pecotte depicted minor females between the ages of 3 and 13 engaged in various sexual acts and poses.
Anyone that sees Pecotte is asked to immediately cally 911.
Comments
3 Responses to “Captured: Escaped Work Release Inmate Was Just Convicted Of Voyeurism. He Is Also Awaiting Trial On 20 Child Porn Counts.”
Regarding an earlier comment..Me I have no sympathy for this man and the heinous crimes he allegedly committed. But it did say awaiting trial so I do assume innocent until proven guilty is one of the reasons he may have been allowed work release. I am a firm believer in the Law and Justice system and sometimes the law is not always what we want it to be.
I guess his cheap labor was more important to the county than safeguarding justice for the children that were exploited. In other words, who was the idiot that decided that a criminal of this sort was suitable for the relaxed security of work, and please think about the following word… release?
It would be retribution if one of the children’s parents found him. His status could be changed from strain on society for his years in prison to quickly forgotten menace to society.