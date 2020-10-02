Manhunt Leads To Arrest Of Man For Stealing From Bristol Park Flood Victims

A suspect accused of stealing from flood victims in Bristol Park was arrested after a manhunt Thursday morning.

Darin Anthony Mathis, 35, was allegedly stealing items from abandoned flood damaged cars along Bristol Park Road in Cantonment, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Andrew Hobbs.

Hobbs said patrol deputies and a K-9 responded quickly and established a perimeter after the incident was reported, leading to the capture.

The area was flooded during Hurricane Sally, and multiple damaged vehicles were left behind along Bristol Park Road.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour and reader submitted photos, click to enlarge. Mathis is pictured in a 2019 mugshot from a previous arrest.