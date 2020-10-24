Hurricane Delta Continues Toward Louisiana

The forecast track for Hurricane Delta continues to move to the west as winds in the storm have decreased to 100 mph.

Northwest Florida, south Alabama and even New Orleans are now outside the cone. A hurricane watch is in effect for much of the Louisiana coast, with landfall expected sometime by Friday night.

On the current forecast track, Escambia County would expect some minor storm surge and maybe a few inches of rain. But it is not forecast to be anywhere near the flooding associated with Hurricane Sally. Local officials are encouraging residents to check storm drains and ditches near their homes for possible blockages due to Sally debris. There is a small chance of isolated tornadoes.

While track could moves slightly back to the east, forecasters say that is very unlikely. Unlike Sally, Hurricane Delta has clear steering factors in place.

Hurricane Delta made its first landfall Wednesday morning on the Yucatan Peninsula.

The latest information on the Hurricane Delta is in the graphics on this page.

