Hurricane Delta Continues Toward Louisiana

October 7, 2020

The forecast track for Hurricane Delta continues to move to the west as winds in the storm have decreased to 100 mph.

Northwest Florida, south Alabama and even New Orleans are now outside the cone. A hurricane watch is in effect for much of the Louisiana coast, with landfall expected sometime by Friday night.

On the current forecast track, Escambia County would expect some minor storm surge and maybe a few inches of rain. But it is not forecast to be anywhere near the flooding associated with Hurricane Sally. Local officials are encouraging residents to check storm drains and ditches near their homes for possible blockages due to Sally debris. There is a small chance of isolated tornadoes.

While track could moves slightly back to the east, forecasters say that is very unlikely. Unlike Sally, Hurricane Delta has clear steering factors in place.

Hurricane Delta made its first landfall Wednesday morning on the Yucatan Peninsula.

The latest information on the Hurricane Delta is in the graphics on this page.

XX


Comments

One Response to “Hurricane Delta Continues Toward Louisiana”

  1. James Dennis on October 7th, 2020 8:19 am

    At this point I cannot trust the “global warming pusher” national weather services after they botched Sally’s path. They absolutely fumbled and it cost people their lives.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 