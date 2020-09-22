Wednesday: Produce Box, Hurricane Care Package Distribution In Molino; Tarps And Hot Meals At Carver Park

Highland Baptist Church will distribute 500 boxes of fresh produce on Wednesday along with hurricane care packages. The produce is being provided in conjunction with the USDA and Gulf Coast Produce. The distribution will take place on Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. There are no requirements or income restrictions.

At Carver Park on Webb Street in Cantonment, tarps will be available from Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. A free hot lunch will be provided by the Pensacola Chamber of Commerce from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the park.

Pictured: Highland Baptist Church prepares to distribute 500 produces boxes on Wednesday afternoon. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.