UWF COVID-19 Testing Site Closed Due To Tropical Weather

Due to tropical weather, the COVID-19 testing site at the University of West Florida will be closed through Tuesday.

The state-operated mobile testing site will reopen beginning Wednesday from 9 a.m until 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The drive-through test site is located at the SP2 parking lot, which is on the east side of campus, near the East Sports Complex. Individuals are asked to remain in their vehicles during the process.