USGS: There Were Actually Two Earthquakes Last Week Near Century

September 6, 2020

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed Saturday that were actually two earthquakes last Thursday near the Florida/Alabama state line.

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake at 10:07 a.m. was centered just south of Old Highway 31 near Pollard, Alabama, or about 4 miles northeast of Century. The quake was felt across a wide area.

NorthEscambia.com received hundreds of reports of the ground shaking and even motion of walls and other objects inside buildings from across the area. Most of the reports were in the areas of Century, Flomaton and Jay, but extended outward to Pensacola, Cantonment and Brewton.

A weaker magnitude 2.0 earthquake occurred about three hours later at 1:17 p.m. Thursday.

The USGS said Saturday their data shows it was located in Escambia County, Florida, about a mile northeast of Fischer Landing in Century between Oil Company Road and the Escambia River.

There was no damage reported from either earthquake.

There was a series of earthquakes in the vicinity from March 6 to April 17 in 2019 ranging from magnitude 1.8 to magnitude 2.8. In 1997, a magnitude 4.9 earthquake occurred in the area.

