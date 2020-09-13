Tropical Storm Sally Headed Toward Northern Gulf Coast Landfall As A Hurricane

Tropical Storm Sally continues to move toward a landfall along the northern Gulf Coast.

A hurricane watch and storm surge watch is in effect for coastal Alabama. A tropical storm watch is in effect for coastal Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The latest specific information is in the graphics on this page.

Tropical Storm Sally will continue west northwest across the Gulf and strengthen as it approaches the area. Conditions are favorable for intensification and Sally is expected to become a hurricane prior to landfall along the central Gulf coast sometime Tuesday.

Tropical storm conditions are most likely to begin across coastal areas on Monday afternoon/evening, with the worst conditions likely Monday night through at least Tuesday across much of the area. There is potential for significant wind and surge impacts across coastal areas.

Rainfall of six to 12 inches is expected along the coast, and three to six inches will be possible inland. Significant flash flooding is also be possible. There is potential for this to be a significant flood event across at least a portion of the area.

Large waves and deadly rip currents increase. The surf will be dangerous and deadly through the middle of next week.

Sally will likely slow down as it approaches land and impacts could last into the middle of next week. This could be a prolonged event across the area.

Now is the time to check your hurricane kits and make sure you have the usual. Be sure to check batteries, your weather radio, non-perishable food supply, pet food, etc. Impacts could come as early as Sunday evening.

The latest update is in the graphics on this page. We will keep you updated here on NorthEscambia.com.