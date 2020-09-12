Sulfuric Acid Released At Gulf Power’s Crist Plant, Florida DEP Reports

September 12, 2020

Gulf Power reported a sulfuric acid spill at Plant Crist on Pate Street off 10 Mile Road.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) the sulfuric acid release occurred as a result of a material failure in the concrete secondary containment area surrounding an aboveground storage tank. The release was discovered Thursday afternoon and information released Friday by DEP.

A majority of the acid was contained inside the secondary containment system and the surrounding plant process water system and asphalt area, approximately 20 gallons was released to the ground, according to DEP. But 20 gallons was released to the ground.

“In response to the event, Gulf Power constructed an earthen berm to contain the product on an adjacent asphalt area and mobilized its spill response contractor to remove the material, and any affected soil in accordance with state and federal regulations,” DEP reported. “The release never left Gulf Power property so there were no offsite impacts.”

Pictured: This aerial image, courtesy Florida DEP, shows the spill location.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 