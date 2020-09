Sheriff’s Office Seeks Porch Pirate Caught On Camera

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a porch pirate caught on camera.

The suspected picture stole a package from a resident on 9 1/2 Mile Road, according to the ECSO.

Anyone with information on her identify is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Photo: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office