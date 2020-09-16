Section Of New Three Mile Bridge Is Missing Following Hurricane Sally; Crane Also Collapses Onto Bridge

Authorities say that at least one section of the new Three Mile Bridge across Pensacola Bay is missing due to Hurricane Sally.

A large crane fell across the bridge, and there are reports of additional barge strikes.

The bridge will obviously remain closed for a lengthy period of time for repairs. The exact extent of damage won’t be known until conditions improve and engineers can begin inspections.

