Section Of New Three Mile Bridge Is Missing Following Hurricane Sally; Crane Also Collapses Onto Bridge

September 16, 2020

Authorities say that at least one section of the new Three Mile Bridge across Pensacola Bay is missing due to Hurricane Sally.

A large crane fell across the bridge, and there are reports of additional barge strikes.

The bridge will obviously remain closed for a lengthy period of time for repairs. The exact extent of damage won’t be known until conditions improve and engineers can begin inspections.

