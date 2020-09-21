Schools: Escambia County, PSC, UWF Closed; Santa Rosa, PCA, PCC Open

Escambia County schools and administrative offices will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, according to Superintendent Malcolm Thomas. He said that a budget meeting and regular meeting planned at the JE Hall Center for Monday will still be held at 5:01 and 5:30 p.m. respectively.

Santa Rosa County schools will reopen on Monday.

Pensacola State College has suspended all classes and class activities until Monday, September 28.

The University of West Florida will be closed through 4:59 a.m. on Thursday to allow the University and UWF community time to regain power and continue the cleanup process. Only essential personnel and residential students are permitted at UWF locations at this time. All courses, including online courses, are cancelled until Thursday. All assignments, exams, virtual and in-person courses are suspended during this time.

Pensacola Christian Academy will reopen for school on Monday. Pensacola Christian College will resume classes and reopen all work areas on Monday.