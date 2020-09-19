Saturday Morning: Gulf Power Had 90,000 Still Without Power; EREC Down To 3,000

Here an update on power restoration progress from Gulf Power Company and Escambia River Electric Cooperative:

Gulf Power Company

Just over 90,000 Gulf Power customers in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties were without power early Saturday morning. The utility said based on initial assessments of the hardest-hit areas, they expect to restore 95% of customers who can receive power in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties by the end of the day on Tuesday, September 22. Gulf said many customers will be restored before that date.

“We know it’s difficult to be without power, but please know that our team of more than 7,000 is dedicated to getting the lights back on will not stop working until all of our customers have power restored,” Gulf Power President Marlene Santos said.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative

Early Saturday morning, Escambia River Electric Cooperative reported 3,023 members without power in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, down from 10,919 right after the Category 2 hurricane.

EREC started Friday with 6,403 customers with power, but cut that number in half over the span of just one day.

EREC Vice President Sabrina Owens told NorthEscambia.com that linemen were making great progress in restoring service.

Pictured: Two of 13 employees from SECO Energy in Sumterville, Florida, help restore power Friday on the Escambia River Electric Cooperative distribution system. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.