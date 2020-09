Residents Of Cantonment, Carver Park Or Molino Needing Food Or Water Should Call Escambia County

Residents in Molino, Carver Park and Cantonment who need food and water can contact the Escambia County Citizen Information Line at (850) 471-6600 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m to put in a request.

Residents will be asked to provide their name, phone number and address to be contacted to schedule logistics while supplies last.