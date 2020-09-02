Reported Wrong-Way Driver Killed In Fiery Highway 29 Crash

A reported wrong-way driver was killed in a horrific crash on Highway 29 in Molino Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 29 near Morgan Cemetery Road about 9:50 p.m. A passenger car was reportedly northbound in the southbound lane when it crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle. The vehicle traveling in the wrong direction burst into flames, claiming the life of the driver.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was airlifted by MedStar helicopter to a Pensacola hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told NorthEscambia.com that the vehicle was traveling the wrong direction at least as far south as Jimmy’s Grill, about four miles away.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.