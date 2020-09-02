Reported Wrong-Way Driver Killed In Fiery Highway 29 Crash

September 2, 2020

A reported wrong-way driver was killed in a horrific crash on Highway 29 in Molino Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 29 near Morgan Cemetery Road about 9:50 p.m. A passenger car was reportedly northbound in the southbound lane when it crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle. The vehicle traveling in the wrong direction burst into flames, claiming the life of the driver.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was airlifted by MedStar helicopter to a Pensacola hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told NorthEscambia.com that the vehicle was traveling the wrong direction at least as far south as Jimmy’s Grill, about four miles away.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 