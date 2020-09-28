Rain Today, Big Change With Fall Temperatures Coming This Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

A series of strong cold fronts makes pass through the North Escambia area this week, bringing well below normal temperatures in their wake to close out the month of September.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 56. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75.