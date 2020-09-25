Pensacola Council Keeps Mask Mandate In Place, Rejecting Mayor’s Proposal

September 25, 2020

The Pensacola City Council has rejected a proposal by Mayor Grover Robinson to end a mask mandate in the city.

Robinson proposed that the mandate be dropped because hospitalizations have continued to decline.

Some of the council members said they were concerned about dropping the mask mandate during the hurricane recovery period, but most expressed it might be a better idea in the future.

The current mandate, approved by the city council in late June, requires face coverings by employees and patrons in Pensacola businesses, and it also adds fines for violations. The ordinance applies only within the city limits of Pensacola, not in unincorporated Escambia County.

The ordinance includes exceptions that include young children, medical conditions and persons that are eating and drinking.

