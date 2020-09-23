Pensacola Chamber, Florida DEO Want To Hear About Hurricane Damage To Your Business

State and local leaders are asking local businesses to report their Hurricane Sally damage reports.

“We are still waiting for the major federal disaster declaration from Washington,” said Todd Thomson, president of the Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce. “To help tell that story, we need some photos or videos of damage that you’ve suffered.”

Photos and videos, with a business location address, can be sent to news@pensacolachamber.com in order to help the are get that federal disaster declaration.

Newly appointed director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Dane Eagle assessed damage in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties on Tuesday. He said one of the important things businesses can do right now is document their damage and report it at floridadisaster.biz.

“That is going to be an opportunity for us to look at the community, see what kind of damage you sustained,” he said, adding that his office will then look at matching business needs with available resources.

“We’re encouraging all businesses to go on there, fill out the damage assessment survey, that’s going to give us an idea of how bad the damage is,” Eagle said. “We know it’s bad, but let’s get a good assessment of that.”

Eagle said Northwest Florida will recover.

“Floridians, we’ve been through a recession, we’ve been through countless hurricanes, we’ve been through oil spill, we’ve been through red tide. We are survivors. We’re going to fight, we’re going to do better.”

Pictured: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Director Dane Eagle during a press conference Tuesday in Escambia County. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.