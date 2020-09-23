Pensacola Bay Bridge Barge Damage Worse Than First Thought

Barge damage to the Pensacola Bay Bridge during Hurricane Sally is worse that first thought, and there is no timetable yet for the repair.

“The department understands how critical this facility is to the community and is also working to develop the repair plan necessary to restore the bridge back to a condition that will last for decades to come. These efforts are being done as quickly, but thoroughly, as possible and the exact timeline for completion of repairs remains unknown at this time,” the Florida Department of Transportation said in a news release Tuesday.

A preliminary inspection found:

About 30 spans were impacted from total collapse to minor damage.

At least four bridge piers have rotated as a result of barge impact. That can result in an uneven level of stress on the span, potentially requiring additional repair work.

At least one pier has suffered cracked pilings, which is the portion that extends underwater into the ground. FDOT continues to assess all piers to identify if any others

have suffered cracks and will then determine a repair plan.

No damage to arch section of the bridge deck has been detected at this time.

While FDOT’s inspection work can continue at other areas of the bridge, removing the contractor’s barges from the bridge is necessary for FDOT to complete its full inspection. FDOT is working with the contractor and has requested that the contractor provide a timeline for the removal of the barges.

FDOT has an increased amount of crew members out inspecting the bridge due to the circumstances, but the conditions (wind and water clarity) are not favorable. For reference, a full inspection of this bridge under normal and favorable conditions can take up to three weeks.

As inspection efforts continue, FDOT will concurrently work to reconstruct the spans that need to be replaced and complete repairs that must be done before re-opening the bridge to traffic. Minor repairs that can be done while the bridge is open will be addressed and prioritized accordingly.

The bridge closure is still anticipated to be for an extended period of time. A more specific estimate and impacts to the current construction schedule will be known once the full assessment and repair plan are determined. Once the situation is fully assessed, and damages are fully understood, appropriate parties will be held responsible for the repairs.

Motorists should continue to use all available detour routes, which include the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. FDOT has suspended the tolls on the Garcon Point bridge for another 30 days due to the bridge damage. The toll suspension will continue until 6 a.m. Friday, October 23.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.