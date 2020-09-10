Northview High Student Airlifted After Highway 4 Wreck; Adult, Four Young Children Uninjured

September 10, 2020

A Northview High School student was critically injured in a two vehicle wreck Thursday morning near the school, while five other people including four children escaped injury.

The crash happened about 8:05 a.m. at the intersection of West Highway 4 and North Pine Barren Road. The high school student apparently pulled her Nissan Murano from a stop sign on Pine Barren Road into the path of a Lincoln MKZ traveling eastbound on Highway 4.

The 16-year old female was trapped in her vehicle and extricated by firefighters before being airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola by Shandscair helicopter. The adult female driver of the Lincoln and four young children were not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. The Walnut Hill and Century stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Atmore Fire Department, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 