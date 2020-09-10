Northview High Student Airlifted After Highway 4 Wreck; Adult, Four Young Children Uninjured

A Northview High School student was critically injured in a two vehicle wreck Thursday morning near the school, while five other people including four children escaped injury.

The crash happened about 8:05 a.m. at the intersection of West Highway 4 and North Pine Barren Road. The high school student apparently pulled her Nissan Murano from a stop sign on Pine Barren Road into the path of a Lincoln MKZ traveling eastbound on Highway 4.

The 16-year old female was trapped in her vehicle and extricated by firefighters before being airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola by Shandscair helicopter. The adult female driver of the Lincoln and four young children were not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. The Walnut Hill and Century stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Atmore Fire Department, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.