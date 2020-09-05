Nora Dolores Eddins

Mrs. Nora Dolores Eddins, age 77, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Pensacola, Florida.

Mrs. Eddins was a native of Oak Grove, FL and had resided in Pensacola, FL for most of her life. She was a member of the Olive Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, David Bryant of Pensacola, FL; half-brother, John D. Eddins of Atmore, AL and sister, Velma M. Brown of Ooltewah, TN.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Godwin Cemetery with Bro. Dan Strickland officiating.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes is in charge of all arrangements.