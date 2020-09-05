Nora Dolores Eddins

September 5, 2020

Mrs. Nora Dolores Eddins, age 77, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Pensacola, Florida.

Mrs. Eddins was a native of Oak Grove, FL and had resided in Pensacola, FL for most of her life. She was a member of the Olive Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, David Bryant of Pensacola, FL; half-brother, John D. Eddins of Atmore, AL and sister, Velma M. Brown of Ooltewah, TN.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Godwin Cemetery with Bro. Dan Strickland officiating.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes is in charge of all arrangements.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by Jane · Filed Under Obituaries 

 