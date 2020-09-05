No Injuries In Overturned Vehicle Wreck In Century Or Barrineau Park Crash Friday Night

September 5, 2020

There were no injuries reported in a Friday night wreck in Century and another crash in Barrineau Park.

The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded to an overturned vehicle on Hilltop Road near Red Lane, just west of North Century Boulevard, about 8:10 p.m. They found the vehicle on its side and were able to get the victim out through a door.

A vehicle crash was reported about 9:15 p.m. on Molio Road near Barrineau Park Road. There were no injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP is investigating.

File photo.

