No Injuries In Crash Involving SUV, Big Wheel Farm Machinery

September 28, 2020

There were no injuries when a SUV and a large fertilizer spreader sideswiped in Bratt Monday afternoon.

It happened on North Highway 99 at Ashcraft Road. Both drivers refused transport by ambulance to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating exactly how the crash occurred.

  1. Kevin Enfinger on September 28th, 2020 2:46 pm

    The only way the passenger side was hit was the car had to be attempting to pass. Otherwise it woulda been the drivers side





