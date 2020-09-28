No Injuries In Crash Involving SUV, Big Wheel Farm Machinery

There were no injuries when a SUV and a large fertilizer spreader sideswiped in Bratt Monday afternoon.

It happened on North Highway 99 at Ashcraft Road. Both drivers refused transport by ambulance to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating exactly how the crash occurred.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.