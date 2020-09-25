Need Help With Hurricane Cleanup? Here Are Some Important Phone Numbers
September 25, 2020
If you need help with Hurricane Sally debris cleanup, mucking, trap installation or mold remediation, there are a couple of options in Escambia County.
Residents can call Crisis Cleanup at (850) 451-1954 or Florida Baptist Disaster Relief at (904) 253-9924, according to Escambia County Emergency Management.
The Escambia County Information Line (850) 471-6600 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and 211 will also match residents with needed service agencies.
File photo.
Comments