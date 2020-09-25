Need Help With Hurricane Cleanup? Here Are Some Important Phone Numbers

If you need help with Hurricane Sally debris cleanup, mucking, trap installation or mold remediation, there are a couple of options in Escambia County.

Residents can call Crisis Cleanup at (850) 451-1954 or Florida Baptist Disaster Relief at (904) 253-9924, according to Escambia County Emergency Management.

The Escambia County Information Line (850) 471-6600 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and 211 will also match residents with needed service agencies.

