National Guard Troops Deployed To Escambia County With High Water Rescue Vehicles

September 16, 2020

National Guard troops have deployed in Escambia County to assist with Hurricane Sally rescues.

Florida Sen. Doug Broxson said that 125 members of the Florida National Guard have been deployed in the county along with high water rescue vehicles. The vehicles were staged at the Escambia Fire Rescue Stations in Molino, Beulah, Ensley, Myrtle Grove, Warrington and the Pensacola fire station on North Davis Highway. The vehicles can be driven through several feet of water.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the National Guard used the vehicles to respond to multiple calls throughout the county alongside Escambia Fire Rescue.

Pictured top: Escambia Fire Rescue Engine 6 “B” watch with a Florida National Guard support unit Tuesday night. Pictured below: National Guard high water rescue vehicles at the Ensley and Molinos stations of Escambia Fire Rescue. NorthEscambia.com and courtesy photos, click to enlarge.

