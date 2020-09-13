Molino Man Killed, Passenger Seriously Injured In Highway 95A Wreck

A Molino man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The 22-year old was northbound on Highway 95A near Danielle Lane when he lost control. His car left the roadway, began to rotate and struck a culvert before overturning. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His passenger, a 23-year old Molino man was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital in serious condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol will no longer release the name of crash victims.