Man Charged With Making Mass Shooting Threats Against UWF

A Pace man has been arrested for allegedly making numerous threats to commit a mass school shooting at the University of West Florida.

Shane Rei Davis, 23, was arrested by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the FBI after they acted on a confidential tip. He was charged with intimidation sending a written threat to conduct mass shoot and booked into te Santa Rosa County Jail with bond set at $1 million.

“The threats were very specific in nature and were taken extremely seriously by law enforcement,” SRSO Sgt. Rich Aloy said.

The threats were made while Davis talked to other gamers in the video game Valorant, described as a character based tactical shooter game.

According on a arrest report, Davis made the following comments via an in-game chat that was visible to other online players:

“I just have to get 34 kills to be a legend”

“But I calculate around 50″

“You will see the biggest school shooting”

“I’ll carry more ammo than these unprepared r******”

“I will be a legend”

“You will all feel my pain.

“Surprising Asian Americans are always the top of school shooters, right?”

“The University took immediate action and is cooperating with authorities to the fullest extent of the law,” UWF said in an email to students. “The safety of the campus community is the University’s top priority.”