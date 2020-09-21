List: Feeding Sites For Free Hot Lunch And Dinner Daily

The Salvation Army and Red Cross have established several fixed feeding sites that will operate daily until further notice.

Salvation Army

All Salvation Army sites will serve lunch at noon and dinner at 4:30 p.m. daily.

Century Industrial Park at 6801 Industrial Boulevard

AMC Theater at 161 East Nine Mile Road

Equestrian Center at 7750 Mobile Hwy in Beulah

Brent Ball park at the corner of Beverly Pkwy & W Street

Olive Baptist in Warrington at 103 Winthrop Avenue

Point Church at 13801 Innerarity Point Road

Park near The Salvation Army Corps

Pensacola Village Apartments 500 E Fairfield Drive

Red Cross Feeding