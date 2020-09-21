List: Feeding Sites For Free Hot Lunch And Dinner Daily
September 21, 2020
The Salvation Army and Red Cross have established several fixed feeding sites that will operate daily until further notice.
Salvation Army
All Salvation Army sites will serve lunch at noon and dinner at 4:30 p.m. daily.
- Century Industrial Park at 6801 Industrial Boulevard
- AMC Theater at 161 East Nine Mile Road
- Equestrian Center at 7750 Mobile Hwy in Beulah
- Brent Ball park at the corner of Beverly Pkwy & W Street
- Olive Baptist in Warrington at 103 Winthrop Avenue
- Point Church at 13801 Innerarity Point Road
- Park near The Salvation Army Corps
- Pensacola Village Apartments 500 E Fairfield Drive
Red Cross Feeding
- Olive Baptist Church, 1836 East Olive Road. Begin serving noon/ Dinner at 5:00 p.m.
