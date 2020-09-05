License-Free Saltwater Fishing Saturday In Florida

Governor Rick Scott has announced that Saturday, September 5 will be a license-free saltwater fishing day. This Saturday is part of eight total days offered each year by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) that allows residents and visitors to enjoy Florida’s many fishing opportunities without requiring a license.

Governor Scott said, “License-free fishing days offer a special opportunity to enjoy Florida’s beautiful outdoors. I encourage all Floridians and visitors to take advantage!””

“License-free fishing weekend is a great opportunity to introduce someone to fishing for the first time,” said FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton. “Spend this Labor Day weekend with family enjoying the Fishing Capital of the World as you fish from boat or shore.”

Saltwater license-free fishing days allow anglers to fish for saltwater species without being required to have a saltwater recreational fishing license. All bag limits, seasons and size restrictions apply on license-free fishing days. To learn more about license-free fishing days, visit MyFWC.com/License. For fishing tips, locations and other information visit MyFWC.com/Fishing.