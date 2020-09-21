Job Fair: Debris Monitors Being Hired In Escambia County At $1,000 A Week
September 21, 2020
Applications are currently being accepted for debris monitors in Escambia County. The job pays $1,000 per week for 12 hours per day, seven days a week, according to Escambia County.
A job fair will be held Monday from noon until 4 p.m. at the Escambia County Central Office Complex at 3363 West Park Place and again Tuesday at the Brownsville Community Center.
Applicants:
- Must be at least 18 years of age
- Must be able to read, write and speak in English
- Must have a valid driver license and safe driving history
- Must have your own working vehicle and cell phone
- Must have the ability to work in the outside elements for long periods of time (this may include standing outside for the duration of daily debris removal (rain or shine)
- Must have a flexible schedule with the availability to work up to 12 hours a day and seven days a week; may be required to work some days in excess of 12 hours
- Must be able to travel to various work locations within the recovery area
- Must have high school diploma, GED, or equivalent
- Must pass random drug screening
- Provide proof of citizenship or authorization to work in the U.S.
For more information and to apply, click here.
