Job Fair: Debris Monitors Being Hired In Escambia County At $1,000 A Week

Applications are currently being accepted for debris monitors in Escambia County. The job pays $1,000 per week for 12 hours per day, seven days a week, according to Escambia County.

A job fair will be held Monday from noon until 4 p.m. at the Escambia County Central Office Complex at 3363 West Park Place and again Tuesday at the Brownsville Community Center.

Applicants:

Must be at least 18 years of age

Must be able to read, write and speak in English

Must have a valid driver license and safe driving history

Must have your own working vehicle and cell phone

Must have the ability to work in the outside elements for long periods of time (this may include standing outside for the duration of daily debris removal (rain or shine)

Must have a flexible schedule with the availability to work up to 12 hours a day and seven days a week; may be required to work some days in excess of 12 hours

Must be able to travel to various work locations within the recovery area

Must have high school diploma, GED, or equivalent

Must pass random drug screening

Provide proof of citizenship or authorization to work in the U.S.

For more information and to apply, click here.