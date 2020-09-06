IMPACT 100 To Name Grant Finalists This Week. 11 Of Them Will Receive $106K Each

September 6, 2020

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a local women’s philanthropic organization, will announce finalists that will have a chance to share grants totalling $1,166,000.

During an event this Wednesday, 15 nonprofit organizations will be announced as finalists from IMPACT 100’s five focus areas — arts and culture; education; environment; recreation and preservation; family; and health and wellness.

With 1,166 members this year, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area will award $106,000 each to eleven nonprofit organizations in the community for a total impact of $1,166,000 for 2020 at its annual meeting on Sunday, October 11.

This is the 17th year that IMPACT 100 will award grants to local nonprofit organizations. Since its inception in 2004, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area has awarded 109 grants totaling $11,664,000 to 78 nonprofit organizations serving Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.

Pictured: IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area’s 2019 grant presentation. File photo.

