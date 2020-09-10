IMPACT 100 Names 15 Grant Finalists. 11 Of Them Will Receive $106K Each.

September 10, 2020

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization, has announced 15 grant finalists selected for 2020.

In October, 11 of the 15 nonprofit finalists will each receive a grant of $106,000 at the IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area Annual Meeting. The recipients will be selected by a membership vote

The 15 finalists selected by IMPACT 100’s Focus Area Committees are as follows:

ARTS & CULTURE

  • Ballet Pensacola, Inc. – Project: Ballet Pensacola LED Wall
  • Pensacola Little Theater, Inc.- Project: A Stage for all Stages:  Restoring the Little Theatre’s Big Rigging
  • Pensacola Opera, Inc. – Project: IMPACT Opera: In Perfect Harmony

EDUCATION

  • Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, Inc. – Project: Education Across the Human Spectrum
  • Every Child a Reader in Escambia, Inc. dba ECARE – Project: Get Our Children and Families Ready for Kindergarten
  • Gulf Coast Kid’s House, Inc.- Project: Protecting Our Children During a Time of Uncertainty

ENVIRONMENT, RECREATION & PRESERVATION

  • Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful, Inc. dba Panhandle House & Nature Center – Project: Panhandle Butterfly House and Nature Center
  • Tennis-4-Everyone, Inc.- Project: Oakcrest Elementary/Ebonwood Tennis Complex
  • Veteran’s Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola, Inc. – Project: Accommodating Veterans Memorial Park Events

FAMILY

  • AMR at Pensacola, Inc. – Project: The Phoenix Project – Tiny Home Communities
  • Feeding the Gulf Coast, Inc. – Project:  Feeding the Florida Panhandle
  • FoodRaising Friends, Inc. – Project: FoodRaising Friends Foundational Food for Families

HEALTH & WELLNESS

  • Ecomfort, Inc. – Project: Food as a Tool: Impacting lives in the Community Mentally, Physically and Spiritually
  • Equality Florida Institute, Inc  – Project: Safe and Healthy Schools Program
  • Pensacola United Methodist Community Ministries, Inc. dba Bright Bridge Ministries – Project: Updated Kitchen, Uplifted Lives

