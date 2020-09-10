IMPACT 100 Names 15 Grant Finalists. 11 Of Them Will Receive $106K Each.

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization, has announced 15 grant finalists selected for 2020.

In October, 11 of the 15 nonprofit finalists will each receive a grant of $106,000 at the IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area Annual Meeting. The recipients will be selected by a membership vote

The 15 finalists selected by IMPACT 100’s Focus Area Committees are as follows:

ARTS & CULTURE

Ballet Pensacola, Inc. – Project: Ballet Pensacola LED Wall

Pensacola Little Theater, Inc.- Project: A Stage for all Stages: Restoring the Little Theatre’s Big Rigging

Pensacola Opera, Inc. – Project: IMPACT Opera: In Perfect Harmony

EDUCATION

Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, Inc. – Project: Education Across the Human Spectrum

Every Child a Reader in Escambia, Inc. dba ECARE – Project: Get Our Children and Families Ready for Kindergarten

Gulf Coast Kid’s House, Inc.- Project: Protecting Our Children During a Time of Uncertainty

ENVIRONMENT, RECREATION & PRESERVATION

Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful, Inc. dba Panhandle House & Nature Center – Project: Panhandle Butterfly House and Nature Center

Tennis-4-Everyone, Inc.- Project: Oakcrest Elementary/Ebonwood Tennis Complex

Veteran’s Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola, Inc. – Project: Accommodating Veterans Memorial Park Events

FAMILY

AMR at Pensacola, Inc. – Project: The Phoenix Project – Tiny Home Communities

Feeding the Gulf Coast, Inc. – Project: Feeding the Florida Panhandle

FoodRaising Friends, Inc. – Project: FoodRaising Friends Foundational Food for Families

HEALTH & WELLNESS