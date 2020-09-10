IMPACT 100 Names 15 Grant Finalists. 11 Of Them Will Receive $106K Each.
September 10, 2020
IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization, has announced 15 grant finalists selected for 2020.
In October, 11 of the 15 nonprofit finalists will each receive a grant of $106,000 at the IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area Annual Meeting. The recipients will be selected by a membership vote
The 15 finalists selected by IMPACT 100’s Focus Area Committees are as follows:
ARTS & CULTURE
- Ballet Pensacola, Inc. – Project: Ballet Pensacola LED Wall
- Pensacola Little Theater, Inc.- Project: A Stage for all Stages: Restoring the Little Theatre’s Big Rigging
- Pensacola Opera, Inc. – Project: IMPACT Opera: In Perfect Harmony
EDUCATION
- Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, Inc. – Project: Education Across the Human Spectrum
- Every Child a Reader in Escambia, Inc. dba ECARE – Project: Get Our Children and Families Ready for Kindergarten
- Gulf Coast Kid’s House, Inc.- Project: Protecting Our Children During a Time of Uncertainty
ENVIRONMENT, RECREATION & PRESERVATION
- Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful, Inc. dba Panhandle House & Nature Center – Project: Panhandle Butterfly House and Nature Center
- Tennis-4-Everyone, Inc.- Project: Oakcrest Elementary/Ebonwood Tennis Complex
- Veteran’s Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola, Inc. – Project: Accommodating Veterans Memorial Park Events
FAMILY
- AMR at Pensacola, Inc. – Project: The Phoenix Project – Tiny Home Communities
- Feeding the Gulf Coast, Inc. – Project: Feeding the Florida Panhandle
- FoodRaising Friends, Inc. – Project: FoodRaising Friends Foundational Food for Families
HEALTH & WELLNESS
- Ecomfort, Inc. – Project: Food as a Tool: Impacting lives in the Community Mentally, Physically and Spiritually
- Equality Florida Institute, Inc – Project: Safe and Healthy Schools Program
- Pensacola United Methodist Community Ministries, Inc. dba Bright Bridge Ministries – Project: Updated Kitchen, Uplifted Lives
