Hurricane Sally Damage Estimated At $183 Million To Public Property In Escambia County

September 23, 2020

Hurricane Sally caused nearly  $183 million in damage to public property in Escambia County.

The latest estimate so far is $182.6 million so far to Escambia County, Escambia County School District, Emerald coast Utilities Authority and City of Pensacola property, according to Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley.

So far, FEMA has not declared a major disaster are in Escambia County, which would provide federal resources for governmental agencies and make financial assistance for individuals available.

Gilley said Tuesday that Jared Moskowitz, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, believes the major disaster declaration will be forthcoming soon.

“He did assure me that he feels extremely confident and us getting a major declaration this week,” she said.

