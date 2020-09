High Water Rescues Underway Across Escambia County, Including Cantonment

The Escambia County Sheriffs Office, National Guard and Escambia County Fire Rescue are using high water vehicles to rescue people in homes in Bristol Park in Cantonment and neighborhoods off of Blue Angel near Dog Track Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

There are reports of people trapped by water across Escambia County.

NorthEscambia.com photo.