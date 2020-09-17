Here Is The Latest Escambia County Post Hurricane Sally Information Update
September 17, 2020
Here is the latest post Hurricane Sally update from Escambia County. It is a very long post, but contains a lot of valuable information.
- A 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew has been issued for Escambia County due to Hurricane Sally, effective at 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 16. This curfew includes the City of Pensacola.
- On Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, AL at 4:45 a.m. as a Category 2 with sustained winds of 105 mph and gusts 120+ mph.
- Escambia County sustained substantial damage due to wind and flooding.
- Officials are working to assess flooding and wind damage from Hurricane Sally. Everyone is encouraged to continue to shelter in place for as long as it remains safe to do so. Roadways are likely not safe for travel. There has been road damage in the county.
- Escambia County is working closely with State and Federal partners to assist in response and have requested multiple assets and personnel.
- Pensacola Energy asks the public to call 850-474-5307 if you smell gas.
- The Citizen Information Line is available 24 hours a day for residents to call with questions or concerns at: (850) 471-6600
- Everyone is encouraged to follow
Comments