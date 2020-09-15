Here Are The Key Points From Escambia County Afternoon Hurricane Sally Press Conference

September 15, 2020

Here are key takeaway points from an Escambia County news conference Tuesday afternoon on Hurricane Sally:

  • Historic flood event possible, up to 30 inches of rain
  • Tropical storm force winds, hurricane winds possible by Wednesday morning
  • Strong tropical force winds, heavy rain includes entire county north to Alabama
  • Not much improvement in weather until late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
  • Only  voluntary evacuations in Zone A: Pensacola Beach, Perdido Key, Innerarity Point
  • Storm surge expected 3-5 feet
  • Rush storm preparations to completion
  • Six high water vehicles received from the state, swift water rescue team coming in
  • Emergency Operations Center staffed 24/7
  • 125 National Guard members being sent to Escambia County
  • Sen. Broxson: Barge did strike Pensacola Bay Bridge. Bridge closed; damage evaluation won’t happen until waters calm

Pictured: A Tuesday afternoon press conference at the Escambia County Emergency Operations Center.

