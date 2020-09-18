Gulf Power Expects To Restore Most Customers By Tuesday; EREC Restores Thousands

Gulf Power Company and Escambia River Electric Cooperative continue to restore power to those left in the dark by Hurricane Sally.

Gulf Power Company

In just one day, Gulf Power Company had restored 40% of the customers impacted by Hurricane Sally, but the company said heavy traffic combined with closed and damaged roads and bridges was slowing progress.

Based on initial assessments of the hardest-hit areas, Gulf Power expects to restore 95% of customers who can receive power in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties by the end of the day on Tuesday, September 22. Many customers will be restored before this date, and the company hopes to narrow down more specifics by Saturday.

By Thursday night, Gulf had restored service to more than 126,000 customers affected by Hurricane Sally. That left approximately 157,000 customers without electricity mainly in the hardest hit areas of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

“We know that in the wake of a hurricane customers want to know when they will get their lights back on,” said Marlene Santos, president of Gulf Power. “Our crews worked throughout the night and day restoring power and conducting assessments of damage to the energy grid so we could provide the best estimates of power restoration for our customers. We have a workforce of 7,000 committed to restoring power and you have our commitment that we will continue to work around the clock until every customer is restored.”

Escambia River Electric

About 95% of Escambia River Electric Cooperative customers lost power after Hurricane Sally — including every EREC member in Escambia County. All total 10,919 of 11,463 EREC customers lost power.

“EREC’s power system took a heavy hit from Hurricane Sally,” said EREC spokesperson Sabrina Owens. “Crews are working nonstop making repairs to our electrical system. Line personnel from other co-ops are assisting our crews in a massive restoration effort.”

Transmission lines to the Bratt and Oak Grove power substations were repaired Thursday, which immediately brought several hundred service addressed back online.

As of early Friday morning, there were 6,403 EREC customers — about 56% — still without power.

“We appreciate your patience, and we want members to know that work will not stop until everyone’s electricity has been restored,” Owens said.