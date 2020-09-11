Free Peanut Butter, Jelly And Bread Giveaway Saturday In Dogwood Park
September 11, 2020
Dogwood Baptist Church will be lending a helping hand Saturday to those in need of food with a drive-thru peanut butter, jelly and bread giveaway.
It will take place at the church, 3301 Highway 97 (corner of Highway 97 and Chaudron Road north of Molino), from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, or while supplies last.
Attendees should stay in their vehicles, and a volunteer to take the food to the vehicles. Everyone in the community is welcome.
