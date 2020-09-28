Four Vehicle Crash Closes Garcon Point Bridge

A four vehicle crash closed the Garcon Point Bridge to traffic Monday morning, cutting off the shortest detour route around the hurricane and barge damaged Pensacola Bay Bridge.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 51-year old Escambia County man was traveling southbound on the bridge in a tree truck when he failed to stop and rear ended a car driven by a 53-year old Escambia County woman. The woman’s sedan was pushed into another SUV and a pickup truck.

Photos courtesy Midway Fire District for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.