Florida Gas Prices Slip A Few Cents

Florida gas prices slipped just a little lower last week.

The state average declined another three cents, dropping to $2.10 per gallon; though prices are closer to $2 or below at many stations across Florida.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County Sunday night was $2.13, up slightly from $2.09 a month ago but well below the $2.47 a year ago. In North Escambia, two Cantonment stations were at $2.06 Sunday night, while Pensacola’s low price was $1.90 at two wholesale clubs.

Florida’s average price of $2.10 per gallon is the lowest since August 31. Pump prices are 36 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

Gas prices are following their seasonal trend of declining during the fall,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With summer over and school back in session, Americans typically begin to cutback on road trips. The combination of lower fuel demand and strong gasoline supply levels is keeping downward pressure on prices at the pump.”

Gasoline demand is 9 percent lower than a year ago, according to weekly fuel data from the Energy Information Administration. Meanwhile, gasoline supplies are holding steady at nearly 5 percent higher than this time last year.