Florida Gas Prices Slip A Few Cents

September 28, 2020

Florida gas prices slipped just a little lower last week.

The state average declined another three cents, dropping to $2.10 per gallon; though prices are closer to $2 or below at many stations across Florida.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County Sunday night was $2.13, up slightly from $2.09 a month ago but well below the $2.47 a year ago. In North Escambia, two Cantonment stations were at $2.06 Sunday night, while Pensacola’s low price was $1.90 at two wholesale clubs.

Florida’s average price of $2.10 per gallon is the lowest since August 31. Pump prices are 36 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

Gas prices are following their seasonal trend of declining during the fall,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With summer over and school back in session, Americans typically begin to cutback on road trips. The combination of lower fuel demand and strong gasoline supply levels is keeping downward pressure on prices at the pump.”

Gasoline demand is 9 percent lower than a year ago, according to weekly fuel data from the Energy Information Administration. Meanwhile, gasoline supplies are holding steady at nearly 5 percent higher than this time last year.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 