Florida Gas Prices Drop A Few Cents Over The Last Week

Florida drivers saw another round of discounts at the pump last week in areas across the state. The state average declined 4 cents per gallon, for a total discount of 7 cents in the past two weeks.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $2.14 among stations that had gas following Hurricane Sally.

The average price for gas prices in Florida is $2.13 per gallon, though prices are well below that in many cities. Sunday’s state average is 37 cents less than this time last year. It’s well below this year’s high of $2.56 per gallon (set in January), yet 37 cents more than this year’s lowest daily price of $1.76 per gallon (May).

“Gas prices have trickled lower since Labor Day weekend, which is traditionally the end of the summer driving season,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Florida drivers may see the state average slip below $2.10 this week. However, there are opposing forces affecting the market. While expectations of lower seasonal demand has helped pressure prices lower, gasoline supplies have also recently dipped, which led to strong gains in wholesale gas prices last week.”