FHP Issues Arrest Warrant For Driver That Killed Bicyclist In Palafox Street Hit And Run

September 2, 2020

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of man troopers said killed a bicyclist in a hit and run on August 27.

Patrick Dale Taber, 50, was riding his bicycle north on Palafox Street just north of Johnson Avenue when he was hit by a Chevrolet Cruze that fled the scene. Taber was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they have found the vehicle, and an arrest warrant has been issued for the driver. He is identified as 22-year old Isiah Pierre Reynolds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reynolds is asked to call troopers at *FHP or (850) 424-5000, or call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Comments

One Response to “FHP Issues Arrest Warrant For Driver That Killed Bicyclist In Palafox Street Hit And Run”

  1. bob c on September 2nd, 2020 6:45 pm

    Hope that he does the right thing and turns himself in.
    Of course he’s had 6 days to do that and seems to be a No-Show.
    Perhaps someone will inform LEO as to his whereabouts.
    You are a Coward and Heartless individual.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 