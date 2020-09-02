FHP Issues Arrest Warrant For Driver That Killed Bicyclist In Palafox Street Hit And Run

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of man troopers said killed a bicyclist in a hit and run on August 27.

Patrick Dale Taber, 50, was riding his bicycle north on Palafox Street just north of Johnson Avenue when he was hit by a Chevrolet Cruze that fled the scene. Taber was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they have found the vehicle, and an arrest warrant has been issued for the driver. He is identified as 22-year old Isiah Pierre Reynolds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reynolds is asked to call troopers at *FHP or (850) 424-5000, or call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.