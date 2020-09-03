FHP Collecting Donations For Louisiana Hurricane Laura Victims

September 3, 2020

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for donations to assist Louisiana residents following Hurricane Laura.

FHP is requesting items like non-perishable food, water, Gatorade, plastic containers, cleaning supplies and board games for kids.

The items are being collected at the Florida Highway Patrol station at 150 West Stumpfield Road in Pensaccola through 5 p.m. on September 18, For more information, call (850)  484-5000.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 