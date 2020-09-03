FHP Collecting Donations For Louisiana Hurricane Laura Victims

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for donations to assist Louisiana residents following Hurricane Laura.

FHP is requesting items like non-perishable food, water, Gatorade, plastic containers, cleaning supplies and board games for kids.

The items are being collected at the Florida Highway Patrol station at 150 West Stumpfield Road in Pensaccola through 5 p.m. on September 18, For more information, call (850) 484-5000.

